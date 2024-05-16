Frostpunk 2 is getting a special edition AMD graphics card

11 bit studios has announced a collaboration with AMD for Frostpunk 2, offering a Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7700 graphics card which will include a copy of the deluxe edition of the game, some pins, keycaps, and obviously the RX 7700 card itself.

Frostpunk 2 will hit PC (and also be on PC game pass) on July 25th, and this card is a more than decent card if you’ve been planning on upgrading. It includes 2 HDMI 2.1a ports and 2 DisplayPort outputs, and it’s a s2.5 slot ATX card (320 x 128.75 x 52.57 mm) requiring 240W of power. In terms of what makes it a special edition card for the game, here’s the details:

Metal Backplate with Frostpunk 2 Graphics

3 Keyboard Keycaps

3 Enamel Pins

Frostpunk 2 Deluxe Edition Game Code

Product package with Frostpunk 2 theme

ARGB SAPPHIRE Logo (set to Orange default colour)

You can see the enamel pins and keycaps in the image at the top of this article, and the card itself looks pretty nice. The Deluxe Edition of the game included adds 3 post release premium DLC, and offers 72 hours early access to the story mode ahead of release. There’s also a digital artbook and soundtrack, and a “Warm Flesh” novella, as well as an “exclusive in-game item”.

The card itself is definitely going to run the game at its top settings, we’d guess, as the recommended settings for the title are an AMD card with 8GB of memory, and the 7700 XT is a 12GB card that can output four monitors each with a resolution up to 7680 x 4320. The press release adds: “Like frosty winds on the streets of New London, the card’s Tri-X Cooling Technology ensures that three white-coloured fans provide quiet and efficient cooling by creating a double layer of downward air pressure. The latest AMD RDNA 3 chiplet architecture provides performance even in the harshest realities, with strong gaming performance in AAA titles at Quad HD resolution”

Frostpunk 2 is out on PC on July 25th.