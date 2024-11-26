Frostpunk 2 roadmap revealed, console version coming in 2025

Frostpunk 2 developer 11 bit studios has revealed the roadmap ahead for the game over on Steam, via an official post.

Released in September, the game is still to come to consoles, but for now is on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Windows. The developer starts by saying: “Since the game’s release in September, we’ve implemented numerous hotfixes and patches, addressing your feedback, introducing new game functionalities, and quality-of-life improvements, among other things”, adding: “The team has worked tirelessly to deliver the best possible Frostpunk 2 experience, and our journey is far from over. From substantial content updates to game expansions, there’s plenty to look forward to!”

The image of the roadmap can be seen below.

11 bit studios also touched upon the console launch and DLC, as follows:

Consoles Launch. We know it’s something many of you are looking forward to, and we are extremely happy to bring New London to all the console players.

DLCs. Although we’re keeping these under wraps for now, each DLC (currently under a codename – stay tuned for more updates!) will add something completely new to the harsh world of Frostpunk 2.

Free Major Content Updates. On top of DLCs, we’re committed to adding free content updates, which in many ways were inspired by your feedback, that will significantly impact your overall experience with the game.

You read that right. Perhaps not a shock, but the console version is coming in 2025, after all.

Rest assured, these major milestones are only part of what’s to come. Alongside them, we will continuously work on hotfixes and improvements to the game and its overall stability. Right on the horizon we have the Patch 1.2 that implements various gameplay and interface changes – more on that very soon. As you all know, frostland is a dangerous place, full of hidden truths buried beneath layers of ice and time, and you are never quite certain where it may lead you and what it may uncover if you look hard enough…

Frostpunk 2 is out now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Windows.