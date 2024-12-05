Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault announced

11 Bit Studios has announced Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, the sequel to the 2018 indie hit, coming in 2025 from developer Digital Sun.

The team says the sequel “builds upon its predecessor’s winning formula of dungeon-crawling exploration, action RPG combat, and shopkeeping. Players will join Will and his companions, stranded in a mysterious dimension in the village of Tresna. With his sights set on restoring its former glory—and his shop to its former renown—Will also discovers a tantalizing opportunity to return home, thanks to a curious relic collector.”

Check out the reveal trailer:

Armed with a diverse arsenal of melee and ranged weapons, Will is as skilled in battle as he is at striking a bargain. His adventures take him deep into the perilous vaults, where riches await the bold—but danger is ever-present. Back in the shop, it’s all about charm, strategy, and haggling to turn whatever he could find into gold. After all, in Will’s world, everything has its price!

You may notice that the developer, Digital Sun, is the team behind the DLC “Between Dimensions”, and other titles like Cataclismo.

“The original Moonlighter was a pivotal moment for us, marking the growth of Digital Sun as a team. Five years on, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault showcases everything we’ve learned along the way. We’re channeling all our craftsmanship into creating a game that’s not just better, but brimming with even more charm in every detail”, said Javier Gimenez, Digital Sun CEO.

Prepare your gear, restrain your nerves, and delve into treacherous vaults filled with unimaginable treasures. But beware: the deeper you go, the higher the stakes—and the greater the risks. Master the Art of Shopkeeping: Transform your hard-earned loot into profits by charming customers and haggling like a pro. Customize your shop with dazzling decorations to draw even more eager buyers.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2025.