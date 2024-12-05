The Alters confirms 2025 release, demo out now

11 Bit Studios has confirmed the release window for The Alters, and announced a demo is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

The game had previously been scheduled to hit in 2024, but was pushed back to 2025. The major info here, is that there is a demo on the consoles, whereas the previous demo was PC (via Steam) only.

Here’s the new trailer:

After crash-landing on a hostile planet under a blazing sun, Jan must survive in a high-tech mobile base designed for a crew he doesn’t have. His luck changes when he discovers Rapidium, a resource that, when paired with the Quantum Computer, lets him create Alters—alternate versions of himself based on changing the pivotal decisions from his past. The Alters aren’t just workers—they’re individuals with their own skills, emotions, and motivations. While essential for keeping the base functional, crafting tools, and mining resources, their distinct personalities can spark tension. Despite their differences, they share a common goal: survive, escape, and rely only on themselves. The game explores the timeless question: “What if I had chosen differently?” This core theme fuels a deeply personal and thought-provoking narrative as players navigate Jan’s struggle for survival.

Here’s the key features from the Steam page:

Take the role of Jan Dolski, an everyday man facing impossible odds on a distant planet.

Face important choices from the past in order to save yourself in the present.

Create new versions of yourself to complete tasks impossible to tackle on your own.

Build relationships with the alters and try to influence their decisions.

Discover what manner of choices you are willing to make in order to survive.

Manage a moving base in order to escape the deadly rays of a rising sun.

Utilize the planet’s cycle to mine resources and keep your base running.

The Alters is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2025. It’ll will also be coming to PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.