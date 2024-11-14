This War of Mine getting new charity DLC

11 bit studios has today announced new DLC for This War of Mine to mark ten years since the game originally released, with proceeds going to charity. Unlike any other war game, it portrayed the effects of war on the people affected by it, painting a grim reality of how death and devastation can ruin people’s lives and chances of survival.

In Forget Celebrations, players return to war-torn Pogoren to follow the story of Katia, a seasoned war correspondent. While struggling to write a book on the brutal realities of war, a missile attack devastates her home, forcing her into an even harsher fight for survival and the recovery of her gathered material.

This new DLC for This War of Mine, titled ‘Forget Celebrations,’ intends to highlight how war is still ruining lives around the world, whether that is soldiers losing their lives on the battlefield or civilians getting caught up in the brutality of war. With that in mind, all proceeds of the DLC will be going to charity partners War Child, Amnesty International, Liberty Ukraine Foundation, and Indie Games Poland.

This War of Mine has become a huge part of history in the video game world, featuring in exhibitions at the Imperial War Museum in London and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Via different charity DLC, the game continues to raise funds for War Child, and following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, all proceeds from one week were donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross, raising $850,000.

Additionally, This War of Mine is officially recognised as “supplementary material” by Poland’s Ministry of Education as well as receiving a Special Recognition Award from Amnesty International for raising awareness of international humanitarian law.