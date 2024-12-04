The Thaumaturge out on console today

11 bit studios sees the console launch of The Thaumaturge today, releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S nine months after the PC release. The game features a ton of exciting features including:

Play an isometric RPG where your choices will shape the outcome of the story.

Use your unique skills to influence and manipulate other characters to bend their will to your liking.

Tame the power of folklore-inspired demons called Salutors to gain an advantage when exploring the world and bringing adversaries to their knees.

Experience unique turn-based combat and defeat your foes using both physical attacks and the skills of your tamed salutors.

Meet a rich gallery of characters from different parts of society on your journey and use your mystic abilities to discover their hidden secrets.

Explore the rarely portrayed historical period of early 20th-century Warsaw, where crime and luxury are often two sides of the same coin.

While we have a console review coming, we loved The Thaumaturge on PC, saying “I found myself so engrossed in its world, intrigued by Wiktor’s backstory and the relationship he has with his gift, and the lifelong relationship he’s built with his salutor. The journey is full of twists and turns, and believable, varied characters with allegiances and agendas. The mix of combat and exploration is done really well, with both aspects feeling like they build well around the central thaumaturgy mechanic throughout the adventure. I didn’t want to stop playing, I wanted to see it through and see all the side content. It was an engrossing mystery that scratched such a delightful itch. Sure it has a couple of technical issues, but they don’t detract from a game that I got addicted to and would recommend to anyone with a passion for a good story and a smattering of the mystical.”