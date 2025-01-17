The Outer Zone and 11 bit studios announce new game ‘Death Howl’

The Outer Zone and 11 bit studios have revealed a brand new game called Death Howl, with a demo available from Monday on Steam. To coincide with the announcement, a trailer has been released to show off the interesting art style and gameplay, which you can watch at the bottom of this article.

In Death Howl, you play as Ro, a grieving mother navigating an ethereal, stone-age Nordic-inspired realm in a desperate quest to reunite with her departed son. As Ro, you’ll face relentless spirits in grid-based, turn-driven battles that demand not only tactical precision but also the ability to adapt. To forge a path through despair and stand against formidable enemies and fearsome bosses, players must craft and refine their decks. Each realm visited offers unique deck types and mechanics, enriching and deepening the strategic layer. Players can further enhance their decks with shamanic totems, ensuring they are best prepared for the deadly encounters ahead.

As mentioned, it features both turn-based gameplay and deck-building mechanics in a world ripe for exploration, featuring grim biomes like the Forest of Howling Shadows or Meadows of Delusion. Every new area unlocks new cards as well as fragments of Ro’s story, with themes of love and loss at its core.

“The loss of a loved one is universal—an inevitable part of the human experience,” said Malte Burup, Director, Artist, and Writer at The Outer Zone. “We believe our narrative approach, enriched by compelling lore and a fresh take on the deck-builder genre through its fusion with soulslike exploration, will resonate with players of all kinds.”

For those excited to see more, the demo is going to be available from 6pm, and will be accessible via the official Steam page. Here’s the trailer: