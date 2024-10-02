The Alters release date pushed back to Q1 2025

11 Bit Studios has announced a delayed for The Alters, with it no longer coming in 2024, and instead hitting in Q1 of 2025.

Announced via a Steam news post, while the statement says the original date was “REDACTED”, it was always set for a 2024 release, though the studio has had a very busy year with the likes of Frostpunk 2, The Thaumaturge, Creatures of Ava, and Indika, all released this year and involving the team in either development or publishing duties.

Check out the full statement below:

We regret to inform you that, after thorough review, your upcoming mission in search of Rapidium has been postponed from [REDACTED] to Q1 2025. While we understand this delay may not be the news you were expecting, rest assured that we are using this extended time to optimize all mission-critical systems and ensure that every aspect of your journey is as seamless as possible. We would also like to recognize that Project Dolly, based on its initial Demo phase, has already exceeded expectations and the preliminary results demonstrated a high potential for a successful mission. However, at Ally Corp, “good” is never enough. This additional time will allow us to polish each phase of the project, delivering results that surpass our prior projections—an outcome that benefits both Ally Corp and, naturally, yourself. Thank you for your patience and ongoing commitment to Ally Corp’s mission. Your contribution to Project Dolly remains invaluable, and we look forward to your successful deployment in the near future.

Check out a trailer for The Alters, below.

While there’s a demo still available for the base-building survival game, it’s gonna be a long wait for those who tried it. It’s a really unique concept for the genre, and the demo really sets the scene for what’s to come, hopefully.

The Alters is coming to PC via Steam in Q1 2025.