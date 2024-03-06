Frostpunk 2 release date is July, pre-orders now live

11 Bit Studios has announced the Frostpunk 2 release date, the hugely anticipated sequel to the original, and it’s coming on July 25th.

However, that date is purely for the PC version, with the console Frostpunk 2 release date set for “a later date”. There will also be a digital deluxe edition (available for pre-order now, along with the normal version) that will give players a seven day beta some time in April, as part of the game’s sandbox mode.

Check out the new Frostpunk 2 release date trailer, below:

Diving even deeper into the post-apocalyptic abyss, Frostpunk 2 builds upon the foundations that made its predecessor a triumph. It thrusts players into a world of unyielding realities and complex social dilemmas within an ever-expanding city. With a broader scope and expansion in every aspect of the gameplay mechanics, Frostpunk 2 escalates the tension as you steer the City and its inhabitants into an uncertain future. Much of that tension comes from introducing different factions within the City walls vying for allegiance among its citizens. Will you bend your decisions to the survivalist nature of the Icebloods, advocates of adaptation over development? Or will you side with the methodical Technocrats, champions of technological progress? Perhaps, you might even side with one of the more radicalized groups you’ll meet in-game. It’s up to you – the City’s Steward.

The 25th of July release date might be PC only, but it’ll be Game Pass on day one for Windows users, and will hit console Game Pass when it does launch at that “later date”.

The digital deluxe edition of the game includes the following:

Base game

Seven-day beta access to part of the Sandbox mode in April

Three paid post-release DLCs

Exclusive access to the story mode 72 hours before the official release

“Warm Flesh” digital novella, an enticing excerpt from the upcoming Frostpunk book anthology

Digital artbook & soundtrack

