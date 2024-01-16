Frostpunk 2 is coming to Game Pass on day one

11 Bit Studios has announced that Frostpunk 2 is coming to Game Pass for PC on day one, with a console release also coming later.

As part of the reveal of a new gameplay trailer, the developer confirmed the PC Frostpass 2 Game Pass addition for day one, saying that when the console version comes to Xbox Series S|X, it’ll be on there as well. Interestingly, 11 Bit Studios also said that “further Game Pass additions from 11 bit studios portfolio are set to be unveiled at a later date”, and with titles like Indika, The Alters, and The Thaumaturge in development, who knows which games will be also coming.

Check out the first gameplay trailer for the title, below:

As a Steward in Frostpunk 2, you will oversee an ever-growing metropolis and be required to carefully weigh the needs and demands of its society. Your people are concerned with the fate of their children and crimes on the streets. They complain about unhealthy squalor, escalated by industrial growth, but need places to work. And what if you cannot afford to reward their toil with food and shelter or take care of their health? You can’t please everyone and when radical factions start rising, it only takes a tiny spark for the boiling tension to blow up. Thirty years after the Great Storm, the tyranny has ended. The delegates can vote, with or without certain persuasions, to pass laws to fulfill people’s will and steer the entire City into one of many futures. All this with a mantra echoing in everyone’s minds: The City must not fall. But will you be the one to persist and witness its triumph?

It’s worth noting, if you can’t wait for Frostpunk 2, the mobile version Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is open for pre-registration now, as well. You can also check out our review of the first game, of which Chris Hyde said: “Frostpunk Console Edition is the happiest I’ve been staring despair in the face. A fantastic city-builder where you really care about the people you’re trying to save”.

Frostpunk 2 is set to release on PC in 2024.