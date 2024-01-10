Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice early access registration is now open

11 Bit Studios, Com2uS, and NetEase has announced that early access registration is now open for Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice, on both Google Play and Apple App Store. This early access registration is “pre-registration for a special early access test kicking off soon for players living in the US, UK, and Philippines”.

The developer explains that “Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice revolves around a city built around a massive steam engine set against a world gripped by an icy apocalypse”, saying that “players must manage the city, ensure its prosperity, and survive extreme environmental conditions”, before adding that “the mobile version introduces new features, including Guild, Trade systems for player interaction, and an Animal Shelter, providing players with fresh and engaging content”.

Com2uS has released a new in-game preview video for the title, but it’s very much a “teaser”, lasting only thirty seconds. Regardless, you can check it out below:

By securing a global publishing agreement with NetEase, the developer and publisher behind IP partnerships like Marvel Super War, Diablo Immortal, and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Com2uS expands on an IP that has sold more than 3 million copies since its 2018 release and has a sequel launching later this year. Fans looking forward to getting their hands on more Frostpunk content can pre-register via Google Play and Apple App Store, as well as sign up for an email newsletter which will notify them once Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice Early Access is live.

“Com2uS has a proven track record in translating iconic IPs from entertainment and sports like The Walking Dead to Major League Baseball into immersive mobile experiences that can be enjoyed everywhere” explained Jihoon Han, Head of Com2uS Game Business Division, adding “we are excited to incorporate feedback from the core user base to create an enjoyable experience for global players”.

You can pre-register for the game via this link.

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice will launch fully via Google Play and Apple App Store later this year. Frostpunk 2 is also set for a 2024 release.