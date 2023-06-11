Frostpunk 2 is coming in 2024, new trailer released

11 Bit Studios has confirmed that Frostpunk 2 will be launching some time during 2024 (on PC), and also revealed a new look at the game thanks to a trailer shown during the PC Gaming Show.

“Frostpunk 2 is still a game about the City and its society,” states Jakub Stokalski, game Co-Director and Design Director at 11 bit studios. “But this time the inner turmoils, sparked by rising social differences, mean that players will be facing new kinds of threats that are beyond the bare survival from the first game. We still use that postapocalyptic, frozen setup, to tell a meaningful story about human ambition, societies striving for their ideas, and the consequences of hard decisions which are not always respected by everyone. Because ultimately, what can end us is not nature itself – it’s human nature”.

Thirty years have passed since the vicious storm that concluded the first chapter of humankind’s survival story in Frostpunk. The City, settled around the Generator and its life-giving warmth, grew and progressed as the years ticked on. Years of whiteouts have changed the world, giving it a clean slate with which to write a new post-apocalyptic part of its story. Despite the noose of oppression again starting to tighten on a society that is struggling for life-preserving supplies—and increasingly bothered by inner squabbles after recent events—the world is once again facing an era of possibly prolific expansion. Most notably, however, people changed. And once they feel like they’ve tamed the frost, and the bonding survival instinct has faded, their human nature will come into play, driven by ambition that could spiral The City into the fall.

The original Frostpunk was released in 2019, and Chris Hyde scored it 9/10 when he reviewed it on console, saying: “It’s not often that a city-builder tugs at your heartstrings, but Frostpunk does just that. The setting; the desperation; the mood meters; the tough decisions: all of it makes you care about the people under your protection. Your choices are, more often than not, a matter of life and death – and death is permanent. It elevates your position from a simple strategist, to a parent of the people, one who holds their very existence in the balance”.

Frostpunk 2 is coming to PC in 2024.