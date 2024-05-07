Isles of Sea and Sky gets a release date, and it’s this month

Cicada Games has announced the release date for open world puzzle adventure Isles of Sea and Sky, and it’s May 22nd. It’ll hit Steam on that date, and the developer says that it “offers a story-rich adventure with an innovative open world that features non-linear puzzle design full of satisfying challenges and surprises.”

The game has been in development for five years, and in that time has been successful on Kickstarter, so it’s been a while coming. The new release date trailer can be seen below, while the animated trailer can be seen at this link.

A fantastical, oceanic, open world puzzle adventure. Solve innovative block puzzles while unearthing a mystifying story, gaining new friends that change the puzzle landscape, and unlocking powers that provide more options for how you choose to progress through the enigmatic Isles of Sea and Sky!

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Solve open world puzzles: Complete puzzles and explore in whatever order you choose. Get stuck? Feel free to leave a puzzle and return to it later with a new perspective.

Intuitive and accessible puzzling: Controls are simple and directional only, designed so that people of most physical abilities can enjoy.

For puzzle novices and experts: Isles of Sea and Sky is designed for all skill levels. There’s plenty to do, collect, and challenge yourself with if you’re a puzzle expert, but the game is also approachable for puzzling beginners.

Immerse yourself in a serene, vibrant world: This vibrant, retro, and atmospheric environment is captivating and offers a chill and ambient soundtrack for deeper gameplay immersion.

Uncover a rich, meaningful story: Isles of Sea and Sky tells a meaningful and memorable story utilising only images and no text.

Discover hidden secrets: The game is chock full of hidden items and areas. Getting 100% completion rate, even in the demo, is no easy task!

Isles of Sea and Sky is coming to PC via Steam on May 22nd.