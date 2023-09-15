Being a Soulslike, Lies of P is a pretty challenging game. It’s similar in tone to Bloodborne, but borrows combat elements from Dark Souls and Sekiro, with an onus on being aggressive and timing your parries perfectly. But there are ways to make it a little easier on yourself, and the most prominent method is to upgrade P’s many weapons to deal and block more damage. It can be quite a complex affair, but we’ve got you covered with our guide on how to upgrade weapons in Lies of P.

How does damage scaling work in Lies of P?

As with many other games in the genre, Lies of P has damage scaling. Every weapon P can find from huge scythes to nimble cleavers has an affinity to one of three primary stats. Motivity is for heavy damage, and governs weapons like greatswords and giant wrenches; Technique is for smaller, quicker weapons like daggers, rapiers, and spears; and finally Advance deals with weapons that come with elemental damage as well as physical. To increase your damage with a weapon, level that specific stat when spending Ergo at Sophia.

How do I modify weapons in Lies of P?

With the exception of “boss” weapons purchased from the NPC Alidoro using rare Boss Ergo, all weapons can be disassembled into two components, a “Blade” and a “Handle”. It doesn’t matter what the weapon is, as the game uses the same terminology for daggers as it does for hammers. An NPC in Hotel Krat called Eugenie will split any weapon in two for free, and allow you to mix Blades and Handles.

This allows you, for example, to attach the blade of a flaming dagger to the long handle of a great-cleaver, which adds physical damage and reach, but increases the weight and slows the attack time. It is the Handle part of a weapon that is governed by the three stats, so you can greatly increase your damage output by putting a powerful Blade on a Handle that shares your affinity.

Lies of P | How to upgrade weapons – Blades

The Blade section of a weapon can be upgraded using Moonstones, which come in the following strengths:

Hidden Moonstone

Crescent Moonstone

Half Moonstone

Full Moonstone

Special Boss Weapons require Dark Moonstone of the Covenant to upgrade. All Moonstones can be found in chests, blue pick-ups, dropped from enemies or purchased from certain vendors. Eugenie will use them to strengthen your weapons blades.

Lies of P | How to upgrade weapons – Handles

Handles cannot be upgraded the traditional way, but instead must be fitted with Cranks that adjust their affinity to a given stat. For best results, you’ll want to fit a Motivity Crank to a Motivity Weapon, but you can fit any Crank you like to help balance your damage output. If you want to reset a Weapon’s affinity, you use a Balance Crank.

Cranks can be found on special minibosses, or from catching and killing the glowing spectral butterflies that appear when P’s Gemini lantern glows red. Pulcinella will also sell them in Hotel Krat, but his stock is finite. Beware, though, because Cranks are one-use items and you can’t get them back when you’ve used them.

Now you know how to modify and upgrade weapons in Lies of P. Check out the full review here, and have a look at our other Lies of P guides below.