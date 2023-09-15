Lies of P | Weeping Woman side-quest guide

There are several side quests in Lies of P that reward various items such as Quartz, upgrade materials, sometimes eveen weapons and outfits. The first one you’ll find rewards you with the “Feel” song, a record you can play in Hotel Krat to increase P’s Humanity level. But where is the quest and how do you complete it? Read on for our guide to the “Weeping Woman” side quest in Lies of P.

You’ll locate the Weeping Woman in a large open area where you need to fight one of the large Watchman puppets, on your way to the Scrapped Watchman boss fight. You descend a long ladder into the area where the puppet is roaming. Deal with it – but beware, it can be a pretty tough fight early on.

Now locate a shorter ladder leading up onto the scaffolding above the area and you should see the silhouette of a woman in the window. Talk to her, and she’ll tell you a tragic tale of how she’s lost her baby and fears the puppets have taken it. Agree to find her, and head back down the ladder.

Continue on over the Bridge and past the Mad Donkey boss fight. Here, you’ll be given a key to enter Krat City Hall. Once you’re in this area, follow the road until you come to a couple of longsword-wielding soldiers. Open the gate beyond them and fight through until you find a black ornate fountain. Go up past this and you’ll come to a crossroads of sorts. To the left there’s nothing but a collectible, but to the right you’ll see a Dock Worker puppet smashing something repeatedly into the floor. Don’t worry, it’s not quite as horrific as it sounds.

Beat the burly lad, and interact with the item to find the Broken Baby Puppet. Now return to the woman (the easiest way is to teleport to the “Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard” Stargazer, and give her the baby puppet. She’ll ask you a question, and if you lie and say “She’s a cute baby.”, she will give you some Ergo and the record “Feel”. If you instead choose to tell her the truth then you only get the Ergo, and no record.

Now you know how to solve the Weeping Woman side quest in Lies of P. Check out the full review here, and have a look at our other Lies of P guides below.