Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to unlock Trickster

As with the Mystic Spearhand Vocation, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trickster must be unlocked after you choose your starting class and begin the game, and is exclusive to the Arisen. It’s a unique class in more ways than one, but how do you unlock the Trickster Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Read on, because we’ve got the skinny.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | Trickster Overview

Arguably, the Trickster is one of the most unique classes I’ve seen in any class-based action-RPG. Armed with a Ceremonial Censer instead of a traditional weapon, the Trickster has no direct-damage skills whatsoever. You’ll need to pair this Vocation with some high-DPS Pawns such as Thief or Warrior, and have a Mage on-hand to keep you standing.

Attacking with the Censer’s basic attack, Sweeping Shroud, creates a smoke cloud which covers the area and increases direct threat from enemies. The secondary attack, Effigial Incense, then conjures a “simulacrum” of the Trickster which acts as a decoy and pulls threat away.

The Trickster’s role then is to provide buffs and support for their Pawns. Aromatic Rally boosts your Pawns’ stats, while Delusory Screen blinds and confuses enemies. The skill Latching Effigy allows your simulacrum to possess enemy targets, while the Maister Skill Dragon’s Delusion triggers the fear effect in monsters and can cause them to flee in panic, often falling over themselves to get away.

What’s more, the Trickster has some useful skills for environment traversal. Fickle Floor can create false platforms to climb, and can be upgraded to Tricky Terrace which extends its duration and allows two platforms to exist at once, allowing you to reach higher areas. Espial Incense lets you go out-of-body to scout the area for treasure and ambushes, and Scented Alarum can detect hidden enemies.

Core Skills build upon these tenets, allowing you to confuse enemies and turn them on one another. It’s a Vocation with a high skill-ceiling and not for the faint of heart – particularly if you’re hunting bigger game such as large single-target monsters.

Dragon’s Dogma | How to unlock Trickster

Trickster is a simple Vocation to unlock, but requires you to play through a chunk of the story. Completing all the tasks for Captain Brant will lead to him sending you south, through the Checkpoint Rest Town, and into Battahl.

During the quest “Flickering Shadows”, you’ll be lead to a location called the Reverent Shrine, where you can find a spirit called Luz. Talk to her and she’ll teach you the Vocation. If you then climb her tower by first using the stairs and then locating a ladder on the outside wall, you’ll find that it was only a decoy and the real Luz is on the roof. She’ll then give you the Theurgist’s Rite scroll which unlocks Dragon’s Delusion.

And there you have it. That’s all you need to know on how to unlock the Trickster Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Why not check out our other guides, or read our spoiler-free review here?

