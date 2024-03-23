Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to change your appearance

Although Dragon’s Dogma 2 has some annoying restrictions on having multiple saves, it is possible within the game to change everything about your protagonist and Pawn. It’s neither cheap nor particularly straightforward, but read on to find out how to change your appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to change your style

In the major settlements you’ll notice an icon on the map in the shape of a pair of hair scissors. This is the equivalent of a barber shop in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Head on in and you’re able to change your hairstyle and colour, make-up, or tattoos and markings. The problem is that it’s not cheap. By the time you approach the endgame, 10,000g won’t seem like a lot, but in the early game it’s bank-breaking, so I’d recommend only doing this if you really hate your current look.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to remake your character

If you want to completely remake your character or Pawn, you’ll need a book called the Art of Metamorphosis. There are a few ways to get one, but they’re finite – at least, in the game. You can buy two copies from the Pawn Guild in Vernworth City for 500 Rift Crystals apiece. Rift Crystals aren’t all that easy to come by early on, but later in the game you’ll be swimming in them. You’ll certainly have enough that you shouldn’t need to visit the MTX store to buy them with real money. Although, of course, you can if you want to – and you can also buy extra copies of the book there too.

Once you have it, the Barberie will allow you to completely remake your character or Pawn by taking you right back to the character creator. The only thing you can’t change here is your character’s name. You can reset gender, race, voice and inclination, body size and shape, the works. But again, the resource is finite so use it wisely.

Incidentally, you can also buy a number of cosmetic items from various vendors, particularly the vendor in Vernworth’s Pawn Guild, who sells a variety of eyewear, and the vendor in Melve who sells an eyepatch.

So there you go, now you know how to change your appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Why not check out our other guides, or read our spoiler-free review here?

DRAGON’S DOGMA 2 | HOW TO UNLOCK MYSTIC SPEARHAND

DRAGON’S DOGMA 2 | HOW TO UNLOCK TRICKSTER