Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to unlock Mystic Spearhand

Unlike the first game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t ask that you follow a set progression path to unlock special or hybrid Vocations. After initially choosing one of the four starting classes, Fighter, Mage, Thief, or Archer, you’ll need to find and unlock the other six “Advanced Vocations” – and some are easier than others. The Mystic Spearhand is one you can get fairly early in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but exactly how do you unlock it? Read on to find out.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | Mystic Spearhand Overview

The Mystic Spearhand is the defacto replacement for the Mystic Knight, allowing you to combine hard-hitting melee attacks with telekinetic powers. When seen in action, the Vocation-specific Duospear weapon could as easily be a lightsaber, as you dance and spin all over the battlefield, pausing here and there to hurl enemies at rocks or off cliffs, conjure bubble shields for you and your Pawns, or stun your enemies.

The primary attack, Twein Cut, can be upgraded with the Magike Cut Core ability that lets you sustain a Web of Death style move to damage enemies, while you can press R1 to launch a stunning bolt at enemies. If you hold it, you’ll fire a bigger bolt that can then be detonated to debilitate the target for a few seconds – very handy against harpies. You can also teleport to the stricken target thanks to the Quik Fot core skill.

Other attacks include Humble Offringe which allows you to pick up stunned enemies, corpses, and explosives or small boulders within a certain diameter and hurl them at a target. Or you can charge a powerful ranged attack with Magike Sperepelote. There are skills to drain stamina from monsters, and even conjure a protective shield.

The Mystic Spearhand used medium armour with decent defence, and the Duospear is a powerful, versatile weapon. The Skiedragoun’s Fangtooth skill performs a ground slam and can be triggered in the air, so a fighter Pawn that can launch you above the battlefield and a mage to keep you alive in the thick of the action are handy companions.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to unlock Mystic Spearhand

Early in the story you’ll be directed to the town of Melve. Once you arrive, you’ll find the small settlement under attack by a Plagued Dragon, covered in pulsating red boils. Help the townsfolk defend it, talk to Ulrika, and then look around for an NPC called Sigurd.

If he’s not there for some reason, or you missed him when you fought the dragon, don’t panic. Simply make your way to Harve in southern Vermund, where he lives. You’ll need to complete the quest “Scaly Invaders”, which involves chasing Saurians out of the town. You’ll need to do this twice with a couple of days in-between to be able to roam around the town. Onc eyou have free reign, go look for Sigurd. Talk to him, and when you bid him farewell, he’ll teach you the Mystic Spearhand Vocation.

If the dragon isn’t there, you may need to come back to Melve later. It’s related to the story campaign, so should trigger eventually. Also, this is how I unlocked the Vocation. You may find Sigurd in Harve before the Melve quest, or even wandering the world between the two settlements.

Now you know how to unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Why not check out our other guides, or read our spoiler-free review here?

