Continuing the trend started with Trickster and Mystic Spearhand, Dragon’s Dogma 2 eschews standard class archetypes with the Wayfarer, a jack of all trades type class and one of the most fun and interesting Advanced Vocations in the game. But how do you unlock Warfarer in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Read on, and we’ll tell you.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | Warfarer Overview

Unlike the other Vocations, Warfarer doesn’t come with its own starting weapons and gear. The reason for this is simple: the Warfarer can use anything. All of it, without restriction. This also goes for weaponry. It’s a true hybrid class, right down to how it uses skills.

When you recieve the Vocation, you’ll also recieve the Grandmaster’s Path scroll, which gives you the Rearmament skill. You’ll need to equip this to a skill button, as it allows you to cycle through up to 9 equipped weapons. Thankfully it only takes into account the carry weight of the heaviest item, so don’t worry too much.

While you can equip all those weapons and use them, you can only equip three actual skills, which is where the Tactical side of this unique vocation comes into play. I equipped the Archer’s Explosive Arrow, the Spearhand’s Dragoun’s Foin and the Thief’s Skullsplitter, allowing me to use my bow for minute to minute fights and switch to the other skills when enemies got too close or I needed something fast and heavy hitting, but there are no restrictions once you’ve levelled up the Vocation you want to borrow from, and Warfarer.

Each level of Warfarer enables you to equip the skills of the equivalent level in the Vocation you’re borrowing from. You can wear any armour you like, and can equip Core Skills in much the same way as active skills, as it ties them to your weapon selection. So you can still wall jump with your Thief weapons equipped, etc. Crucially, you’ll still earn Vocation XP for whatever weapon you’re using when you nail enemies, alongside Warfarer XP.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to unlock Warfarer

So, unlocking this Vocation isn’t hard, but you will have to do some prep work before you can do it. It invokes following the main quest all the way to the third and final area, the Agamen Volcanic Island. Once there you’ll reach a settlement called the Volcanic Island Camp, a place you initially pass through but can’t visit due to [spoilers].

When you can go back, look on the map for an Arisen symbol indicating another former Arisen Vocation trainer. This one is loitering outside the hotsprings, which is part of the Magick Archer quest. Talk to the Arisen, Lamond, and he’ll reveal he’s an old drunk now who subsists on boiled eggs and Newt Liqueur, which he wants.

This will trigger the Sotted Sage quest, and you’ll need to bring him three Newt Liquers to complete. Now this rare beverage can be found in some areas throughout the game if you look hard enough or get lucky, but there’s a surefire way to get hold of three of them.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to get Newt Liquer

Remember when I said there was prep work? You can be ready for Lamond from the moment you arrive in Bakbattahl. When you enter the city, keep your Beastren mask equipped (if that’s how you got in. If you don’t have a Beastren Mask, buy it from the forgerer in the Checkpoint Rest Town) and head to the north of the map where you’ll see Higg’s Tavern Stand signposted.

If you walk past wearing your mask, the Beastren at the door will tell you to move some sacks of grain for him. There’s a little fenced area with some sacks beside it. Pick one up and drop it off. You absolutely must be wearing your Beastren mask for this, or you’ll be attacked and thrown in the gaol.

Do this little task, and he’ll inform the grumpy doorman Keith to “take you round the back” where you can meet Ezekiel, the Newt Liqueur smuggler. He’ll sell you three for a whopping 5000g each. Now take them back to the Volcanic Island Camp and give them to Lamond, who’ll teach you the Warfarer Vocation and hand you the scroll that teaches the Rearmament skill.

There you go: now you know exactly how to unlock the Warfarer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Why not check out our other guides, or read our spoiler-free review here?

