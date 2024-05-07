Don’t Kill Them All is the next title from the Ship of Fools developer

Fika Productions (the team behind Ship of Fools) has announced the next title from the studio: Don’t Kill Them All, a turn-based strategy and base building game coming to Steam and consoles.

The studio suggests via the press release, that the game lets us “step into the shoes of a half-orc self-proclaimed life coach raised by elves, presenting a simple yet state-of-the-art question to your homicidal kin: ‘what if we didn’t kill them all?”.

While the art style is slightly reminiscent of Ship of Fools, it seems like quite a different game, given it’s a turn-based strategy title, whereas Ship of Fools was more of a roguelike action game. Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Being an Orc is tough. They’re great at destroying, but not much else, and when simple resource gathering consistently leads to murder and plundering, it can be hard to develop a sustainable, healthy lifestyle. Simply put, the orcs are broke! T-orc-xic behaviours are running rampant in your clan, and the orcs need your help to come together and ease their violent ways. Help them build their camp, gather resources, and attain glory for the clan, all while remaining mindful, prioritising relationships, and sustaining your environment. However, not everyone is on board with your mindful reformation project and many will attempt to impede your progress! Camp is where the Orc-heart is. It’s a space for your orcs to embrace their passions and nurture their wellbeing, be that through doing some yoga, baking, raising animals, or putting on a magic show. It’s also, of course, a place for a good old fight! To gather precious resources, take your orcs out on daring raids! Unveil a large map as you traverse diverse biomes, all with their own creatures to discover, resources to gather, and monsters to (prudently) crush. Those who stay will take pleasure in engaging in self-care activities, maintaining the mindful stability of your camp as a result.

It certainly seems like there’s a lot to this one, with the moods of the orcs being important as well.

“We’re so excited to announce our emotionally attuned Orcs to the world,” said Antoine Grégoire-Slight, producer and co-founder of Fika Productions. “Never before have these creatures learned about sensitivity, camaraderie, and sustainability in such depth – Don’t Kill Them All is treading fresh ground in the Orc compendium.”

Don’t Kill Them All is coming to PC via Steam and consoles.