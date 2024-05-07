Wizard With a Gun update adds co-op on May 13th

Developer Galvanic and publisher Devolver Digital has announced a co-up update is coming to Wizard With a Gun on May 13th.

The update will let four people play together, or as Devolver puts it, it’ll allow “four Gunmancers to team up and battle the forces of Chaos.”

There’s more than just co-op in the update, but let’s show you the trailer first, below:

Wizard with a Gun is an online co-operative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Embark on a journey alone or with a friend to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown. Carefully design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower home but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control. You and up to three other gun-wielding wizards can now join forces and delve into the Shatter. But as your numbers grow, so too does the strength of your enemies. Chaos won’t back down just because you have more firepower. Quite the opposite, in fact: more wizards means more danger.

There are also difficulty modes being added on the 13th, which apparently has been highly requested from players. There are going to be four options: Ranger (Easy), Gunslinger (Normal), Sheriff (Hard), and Outlaw (Very Hard). The developer says that “In Ranger mode there are fewer penalties for failure; in Outlaw mode death lurks around every corner.”

That said, you can also tweak difficulty options to make it tailored to your tastes. The team says: “Make enemies stronger and faster, or slower and weaker. Make the penalties for death less or more severe. Wizard With a Gun has never been more accessible—or more challenging. The choice is yours.”

Wizard With a Gun is out now for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. The update will hit all formats on May 13th.