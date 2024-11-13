Astroneer: Glitchwalkers gets a gameplay walkthrough video

System Era has released a new video walkthrough showing an extended gameplay look at Astroneer: Glitchwalkers, ahead of release.

The first full expansion for Astroneer is out today (November 13th) and adds a new narrative arc, as well as a brand new planet. Developer System Era says: “The Glitchwalkers DLC is our first ever expansion to Astroneer, offering a new space to explore as well as new narrative, gameplay, and mysteries to uncover.”

Check out the extended look below, then let’s get into the information:

Here’s the key features for the DLC from the Steam Page:

New Horizons Are Calling: Aeoluz, a brand new planet, is our biggest and most complex to date. New biomes and challenges await any Astroneer brave or foolish enough to set foot on this uncharted world.

Face Off Against A New Foe: A rogue Astroneer has wormed into the system and taken control, threatening against any interlopers who may interfere with this unprecedented power grab.

The Return Of Storms: Glitched Storms have appeared in the solar system, players will have to prevent themselves from getting hacked by these digital tempests to give themselves any chance of succeeding in their mission.

New Tech Tree, Modules, and Gameplay: Astroneers must draw on their training and quickly adapt to their dangerous new surroundings. Using a mixture of new and old technology, they'll need to think on their feet just to survive.

Additional unnanounced content and free updates to the base game: In addition to the expansion, all players will continue to see narrative, gameplay, and various improvements added to Astroneer.

If you fancy even more info ahead of release, a VLOG was released that’s 16 minutes long from the developer, featuring Joe Tirado, Project Lead on the game, talking about the addon ahead of launch.

Astroneer is out now for PC and consoles.