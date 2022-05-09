Podcast 486: Rogue Legacy 2, Chinatown Detective Agency, Astroneer

While the gang wait for big games to talk about on the podcast, it seems most of us have fallen back down an Astroneer shaped hole. But there are new games, and Game Pass has come to the rescue for Lyle, with Chinatown Detective Agency. Meanwhile, Chris Hyde has been playing Rogue Legacy 2 now it’s out of early access.

Nintendo Switch Sports has been keeping Adam busy, but he’s feeling a bit gloomy after getting the platinum on Elden Ring, and not quite getting the platinum on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. What’s coming up that’s going to get everyone excited?

