Game Pass 2022: all the confirmed titles coming this year to PC and Xbox

2021 was a big enough year for the service, but Game Pass in 2022 is looking set to be an absolute time-consumer, money-saving blockbuster of a service. Whether you’re on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Series X, or even Windows PC, there’s almost enough coming to Game Pass in 2022 that you could be kept busy all year.

You can bookmark this page and be sure that whenever Microsoft and Xbox announce new games, they’ll be updated here. For now, let’s get started with the dates and games confirmed so far. You can click the name of the game and read any reviews or impressions from us as well. Handy, right?

Game Pass in 2020: January

Gorogoa – PC, Console, Cloud – January 4

Olija – PC, Console, Cloud – January 4

The Pedestrian – PC, Console, Cloud – January 4

Embr – PC, Console, Cloud – January 6

Mass Effect Legendary Edition, PC and Console – January 6

Outer Wilds – PC, Console, Cloud – January 6

Spelunky 2 – PC, Console – January 13

The Anacrusis – PC and Console, January 13

Minecraft New Year’s Celebration – PC, Console, Cloud, Until January 17

Nobody Saves the World – Console, January 18

Rainbow Six Extraction – PC and Console, January 20

February

Edge of Eternity – Console, February 10

Total War: Warhammer 3 – PC, February 17

March

Weird West – PC and Console, March 31

Game Pass 2022: April

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – PC and Console, April 28

November

Starfield – PC and Console, November 11

This page was last update on January 7, 2022.