First Elden Ring gameplay shown at Summer Games Fest

As part of tonight’s Summer Games Fest stream, FromSoftware showed off the first Elden Ring Gameplay. Alongside this exciting new footage from the highly anticipated Soulslike, we also found out that it’s coming on January 21st.

“ELDEN RING will launch on 21st January, 2022 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM. The game supports the Smart Delivery on Xbox consoles as well as a Free Upgrade to PS5 for players who purchase the PS4 version.

Dive into a thrilling adventure and decide the fate of a vast world filled with intrigue and power. Fight against formidable enemies with FromSoftware’s signature melee combat and discover a wide range of inventive strategies made possible by the open-ended Action-RPG gameplay of ELDEN RING.

A new world filled with fantastic tales and lore has been woven by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Players will embark on a journey across a meticulously handcrafted world dripping in blood and deception brought upon by a variety of characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering the player’s progress, adversaries with profound backgrounds, and fearsome creatures. Throughout their adventures, players will choose the fate of this cursed land by unravelling its secrets and myths.

Featuring a vast and seamless landscape with natural weather and time-of-day progression, players will become fully immersed in the world of ELDEN RING as they begin their journey and choose on their own path. Traverse on foot or horseback, alone or online with friends across grassy plains, suffocating swamps and lush forests. Ascend spiraling mountains, enter breathtaking castles, and witness other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title. ELDEN RING’s role-playing and customization options allow players to define their own unique playstyle. Experimentation is encouraged with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities and skills found throughout the world; enticing players to follow previously unexplored progression paths.

ELDEN RING gives players the opportunity to chart their own path through its world. Choose to run headlong into fierce battles against daunting foes or take advantage of the game’s stealth and combat systems to gain the upper hand. It is up to the player to decide how to handle the many challenges that lay before them.”

After last year’s incredible Demon Souls remake, fans of the genre are chomping at the bit for a brand new Souls experience. We don’t have long to wait now, and 2022 is already well on the way to be a great year for gaming.