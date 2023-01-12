Deep Rock Galactic growth in 2022 detailed in infographic

Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games have released an infographic that details the growth of Deep Rock Galactic in 2022. The hit dwarven-miner FPS had a successful year, and the infographic details user base growth, units sold, reviews, and in-game stats.

The community at the Heart of Deep Rock Galactic has seen huge growth since it released in 2018, and that has only expanded in 2022. It’s player base has almost tripled since 2019, and has become the sixth most followed game on Steam – a huge accomplishment for the game. In the infographic below, you’ll see plenty of statistics, including:

Over 5.5 million units sold across all platforms since its launch in 2018 Over 2.3 million sold in 2022 9.5 million units claimed on PlayStation through PS Plus in January 2022

We’ve been a big fan of Deep Rock Galactic since it’s release, and have followed every update with previews and coverage, including Season 3, where we said, “Of course there are new enemies to go with season 3, and one of them requires you to time and place your shots to take it out quickly, otherwise it’s like shooting an armoured tank. At the core, it’s still that wonderful Deep Rock Galactic gameplay you know and love, but Season 3 takes it in an interesting direction, offering new ideas to people who have been supporting the game for a long time. And that’s the commendable thing, really. Given the initial playable date for this was 2018, Ghost Ship is still coming up with unique, clever ideas that make Deep Rock one of the best multiplayer co-op games around. Rock and Stone, brother.”