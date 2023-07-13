Astroneer gets free Custom Games Update

System Era Softworks has today announced the free Custom Games Update for Astroneer, available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The update will be arriving for Nintendo Switch in late July, and includes new planet generation options, single player solo expeditions, and more.
The Custom Games Update for Astroneer will feature Hardcore and Permadeath modes, as well as the option to create an oasis with added accessibility options for those new to the game. The single player solo expedition can also be played with up to four players, creating new scenarios starting from any planet, with the ability to share the configurations through shareable codes allowing players to spawn with items, per biome customisations, and more.
Players will be able to explore every inch of seven worlds “in search of a mysterious power dispersed throughout the galaxy, and craft a path to discovery ranging from the void of space to cavernous planetary cores and everything in between.” The Terrain tool can be used to dig, collect, shape, and mould surrounding topography across these planets, and even excavate a path underground to explore whatever dangers await.
“Astroneer’s continued success is in no small part thanks to our community of astronauts that started with us in 2016 with Steam Early Access,” says Joe Tirado, Project Lead on Astroneer at System Era Softworks. “With the Custom Games Update, the journey we’ve taken together can long continue with more options than ever before, and we look forward to seeing new and veteran explorers venture into the stars above.”
If interested, Astroneer is currently available on Steam with a 60% discount for $11.99, and is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. You can watch a trailer for the Astroneer Custom Games Update below: