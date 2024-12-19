Astroneer Glitchwalkers patch 2 is now live on Steam

System Era Softworks has released the second patch for Astroneer Glitchwalkers, and it’s now live on PC via Steam.

The update was detailed on a Steam blog post, as follows: “Its been just over a month since glitchwalkers has released and got some notes here for Patch 2! This one has some gameplay adjustments, bugfixes, and additional onboarding for new players so they know what they are getting into! We are also celebrating our 8 YEAR ANNIVERSARY of our original Early Access release on steam and just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all of your support. Astroneer is somehow getting bigger and still growing and all of this is thanks to you all who have been with us through our successes, failures, and growth as a team.”

Here’s the details, first up the updates:

Storm Power Behaviors | Storms add to the natural wind value at any location, scaling up near the eye of the storm. Solar power scales down near the eye of the storm. Power gameplay added to storms! Harvest lots of wind or get less solar power depending on your location within said storm.

Glitchwalkers Catalog Adjustments | All platforms will be unlocked with the first rootkit instead of the second rootkit. That means players can land and immediately start building a base!

Glitchwalkers Resource Adjustments | Added to Laterite in the Toxic Forest biome. We also plan to add it to other biomes underground to help players who want to live down there. This should cut down on trips up to the surface just for laterite.

Added a new Astropedia entry for the Glitchwalkers DLC, providing players with an overview of Aeoluz and key information to help them navigate the challenges ahead. This quick reference guide appears as a pop-up upon arrival at Aeoluz.

There are also some bug fixes, but during the last update of the year, the team also said a little about what’s next:

Dedicated Server Support

Custom Games Support

Starting fresh “vanilla” saves in Glitchwalkers with no narrative restrictions

Various other balance and gameplay changes and enabling of additional rewards for owners.

Astroneer is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.