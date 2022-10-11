A comic series based on Astroneer is coming in 2023

Astroneer: Countdown is a comic series based on the game, and it’s coming starting in Spring 2023, March to be precise.

As one of my favourite sandbox-cum-space-em-ups, an Astroneer comic is something I’d be excited to read.

“With Astroneer, I aimed to write a story that is truly all-ages,” said writer Dave Dwonch. “Much like the game, we’re inviting everyone to journey into space, explore new worlds and join us on the adventure of a lifetime. I couldn’t be more thrilled to explore the universe with the fan-favorite characters of Astroneer!” said writer Dave Pepose. “From the jungles of Kthoom to the dangers of Decaf Coffee Cubes, we’ve got some hilarious adventures in store for our favorite intergalactic pals of pudding!”

“When we were searching for additional star titles to populate the Titan Comics gaming galaxy, we couldn’t have imagined a better fit than System Era’s Astroneer,” said Titan’s Acquisition Editor, Duncan Baizley. “It’s an enormously fun game world for curious minds, where imaginations can run riot and exploration is everything, and visually it’s a perfect fit! We think its incredibly engaged and diverse fan community are going to love reading about Seven and J.A.S.P.E.R’s misadventures in the Boreas System!”

The graphic novel adventure follows friendly Astroneer Seven as he ventures into the Boreas System. What begins as an epic quest to gather crucial resources turns into a crisis of identity and belonging. Will the discovery of the mysterious time-and-space-bending crystals rescue Seven from his troubles, or will they only cause more chaos? Readers will also enjoy three short stories as part of Astroneer: Countdown: “Out of Bounds,” “Decaf Noir,” and “Have We Met.” Each takes part in the wider Astroneer universe and captures the wonder that the game is known for.

Astroneer: Countdown Volume 1 hits stores and digital devices in March 2023 and is available for pre-order on Amazon and Forbidden Planet. The game is out now for PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.