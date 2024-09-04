Astroneer getting first ever DLC: Glitchwalkers

Developer System Era Works has announced that after “7 years and 20 updates”, the first Astroneer DLC is coming, in the form of “Glitchwalkers”.

There’s plenty of information on the Steam page for the DLC, but it seems pretty large all told. A new teaser trailer has been released that shows off some of what you can expect, though it doesn’t have a release date aside from “2024”, with wishlists now available.

Travel to the Aeoluz system in pursuit of a grand threat in Astroneer: Glitchwalkers. The Glitchwalkers DLC is our first ever expansion to Astroneer, offering a new space to explore as well as new narrative, gameplay, and mysteries to uncover. Aeoluz, a brand new planet, is our biggest and most complex to date. New biomes and challenges await any Astroneer brave or foolish enough to set foot on this uncharted world. A rogue Astroneer has wormed into the system and taken control, threatening against any interlopers who may interfere with this unprecedented power grab. Astroneers must draw on their training and quickly adapt to their dangerous new surroundings. Using a mixture of new and old technology, they’ll need to think on their feet just to survive.

There will also be “additional unnanounced content and free updates to the base game”, with the team saying “In addition to the expansion, all players will continue to see narrative, gameplay, and various improvements added to Astroneer.”

Over on the official Xbox Wire, Joe Tirado, Marketing & Communications Lead at System Era Softworks said of the new antagonist: “Lyn is a disgruntled systems expert from the E.S.S. Elysium crew who’s created her own reality in the Astroneer universe. In this reality, you are at her mercy. A skilled hacker, Lyn can manipulate the planet itself, altering its biomes and atmosphere down to the roots. Despite the planet’s growing instability, she’s continued to make it more and more hostile to make sure no one interferes with her ploy. Alongside the planet itself, she’ll employ several different viruses and reality-shaping tools to repel potential interlopers.”

Astroneer is available now on PC and consoles, with the DLC coming in 2024.