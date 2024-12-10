The Talos Principle: Reawakened announced, coming in 2025

Devolver Digital and Croteam has announced The Talos Principle: Reawakened, an overhauled version of the hugely successful first game.

It’s hard to imagine but it’s been ten years since the original game came out, and The Talos Principle: Reawakened is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. The team says: “Step back into a world of thought-provoking puzzles, philosophical intrigue, and breathtaking visuals, immersing yourself in an expanded and remastered journey through the world of the Simulation. The Talos Principle: Reawakened breathes new life into every corner of the game while maintaining the vision that made the original so beloved.”.

Check out the new trailer which really does look lovely:

The press release explains that it has been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5. Here’s the key features:

Rebuilt with Unreal Engine 5, the world of the Simulation that you remember, or are experiencing for the first time, is now more detailed and atmospheric than ever before thanks to enhanced lighting, textures, and environmental design

New quality of life features include a hint system and the ability to rewind during gameplay, making The Talos Principle more accessible than ever before

Reawakened includes the Road to Gehenna expansion, as well as a thrilling new chapter, In the Beginning, which explores the origins of the Simulation

A robust and versatile new puzzle editor, included with the game, empowers players and the modding community to build their own unique worlds and challenges, fostering creativity and ensuring a thriving future for The Talos Principle

Back in 2015 we reviewed the “deluxe edition“, and said: “If I had to compare Talos to other games, I would say it blends Portal with Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and adds a dash of The Stanley Parable. The Talos Principle is chock full of content and the Road To Gehenna content is even harder than base game. If you’re a fan of puzzle games and enjoy getting mentally tested, The Talos Principle is for you.”.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2025.