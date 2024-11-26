Children of the Sun gets new free update: Nightmare Paralysis

Children of the Sun has just got a new free content drop that adds a new enemy that can fire back, in the “Nightmare Paralysis” update.

Devolver Digital explains the new update, saying: “Nightmare Paralysis, a free update available now for all players, introduces a challenging new horde mode that will test THE GIRL’s tele-kill-netic powers to their limits.”

Check out the new trailer below, showing off the update:

Take on entire platoons of THE CULT’s brainwashed minions, but watch out for a new enemy that can fire back. The sniper cultist has a bullet with your name on it, and will put a premature end to your quest for vengeance if you don’t find a way to deal with them. And if you’re wondering how THE GIRL can take on an entire horde of cultists with only one bullet, well, now she can reload: by shooting herself.

On top of that, the update also features dynamic weather, levels that “shift as you play”, and more. The publisher says “This update adds a whole new dimension to Children of the Sun’s violent road trip of revenge, and it’s available right now on PC, free to everyone who owns the game.”

In our review, Mick scored the game an 8.5/10 and said: ” Children of the Sun is a thrilling puzzle game with a unique premise. It starts to run out of steam after a while, especially if played for long periods at a time, but it does a great job of keeping you engaged, and when you’re on a roll it’s a hard game to put down.”

The soundtrack to the game has also just been released (£4.49), and to celebrate the release of the update, the main game and the soundtrack are discounted at 40% off.

Children of the Sun is out now for PC.