Children of the Sun coming to PC next month

Children of the Sun, the psychedelic third-person puzzle shooter from René Rother and Devolver Digital, is coming to PC on April 9. The game looks absolutely incredible, featuring some interesting mechanics and an awesome art style, and players are soon going to get a chance to dive in and play it for themselves.
Burning with anger, THE GIRL wages a one-woman war against THE CULT, taking them down cultist by cultist, bullet by bullet, until she reaches her true target: THE LEADER. Along the way she will unravel the dark truth about this mysterious order and the atrocities committed by them in the name of their master.
In this tactical third-person puzzle-shooter you assume control of one bullet, guiding it through increasingly complex and challenging levels to kill cultists, trigger traps, and reshape the environment. Every shot counts and ruthless precision is rewarded. Taking down THE CULT is deeply satisfying; doing it with style even more so.
Some of the key features in Children of the Sun are as follows:
- Plan Your Approach: Tactical sniping, puzzle solving, and light stealth collide in Children of the Sun to create a third-person shooter like no other. You only have a single bullet to complete each level, but you can re-aim on impact, curve around obstacles, accelerate to break through armor, and more to really make that one crucial shot count.
- Ritual Murder: Lose yourself in a dark, twisted tale of revenge as you hunt down the nefarious CULT. Children of the Sun accompanies its unique one-bullet action with an evocative, mystery-filled storyline that unravels as you exact your revenge on the people who made your life hell and relentlessly pursue the enigmatic LEADER.
- Kill, Kill, and Kill Again: Children of the Sun is lethally replayable by design. There are multiple solutions to each level, encouraging creativity and experimentation, with a satisfying scoring system that rewards accuracy and efficiency. Then, you can check the online leaderboards to see how you stack up against your friends and the rest of the world.