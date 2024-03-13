Children of the Sun coming to PC next month

Children of the Sun, the psychedelic third-person puzzle shooter from René Rother and Devolver Digital, is coming to PC on April 9. The game looks absolutely incredible, featuring some interesting mechanics and an awesome art style, and players are soon going to get a chance to dive in and play it for themselves.

Burning with anger, THE GIRL wages a one-woman war against THE CULT, taking them down cultist by cultist, bullet by bullet, until she reaches her true target: THE LEADER. Along the way she will unravel the dark truth about this mysterious order and the atrocities committed by them in the name of their master. In this tactical third-person puzzle-shooter you assume control of one bullet, guiding it through increasingly complex and challenging levels to kill cultists, trigger traps, and reshape the environment. Every shot counts and ruthless precision is rewarded. Taking down THE CULT is deeply satisfying; doing it with style even more so.

Some of the key features in Children of the Sun are as follows: