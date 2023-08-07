The Plucky Squire delayed to 2024, along with other Devolver titles

It’s always good to be open and honest about development, and Devolver Digital has done just that with it’s “Devolver Delayed Showcase, 2023-2024 edition”, confirming titles that have slipped into next year, such as The Plucky Squire.
“It turns out making a game that jumps between 2D and 3D worlds also has to also has to account for the fourth dimension: time!” explains the narrator from the showcase, “The Plucky Squire is moving to 2024”, explains the second narrator, while reconfirming The Plucky Squire (from developer All Possible Futures) is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.
Stick it to the Stickman (from developer Free Lives) is also jumping into 2024. “Upward mobility in the fast-paced arena of corporate violence comes to the forefront as developer Free Lives adds more workplace chaos to their upcoming roguelike brawler”, the showcase explained, announcing you can wishlist the game now, coming to “fiscal year 2024”.
Skate Story from Sam Eng is also now a 2024 title, as is Anger Foot (also from Free Lives). The showcase jokes, adding “those geniuses at Free Lives know how to make every delay worthwhile!”.
The last announcement for the Devolver Delayed Showcase 2023-2024 edition is about Pepper Grinder (AHR ECH), which, “will be digging and diving into 2024 like a… an auger” (a type of drill).
The publisher did confirm, at the end, that Gunbrella (a game we just previewed, actually) is still coming in 2023, as is Wizard with a Gun, The Talos Principle 2, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, and Karmazoo, BroForce Forever, and probably other surprises, like McPixel 3 DLC.
So while some of those games (The Plucky Squire) will have been high on the most-wanted lists for 2023, they’re now next year. At least we’ve got loads, and loads, and loads of games still to come this year on all formats.