The Plucky Squire gets a new trailer at PlayStation Showcase

Perhaps one of the more unsung heroes of the May PlayStation Showcase, The Plucky Squire was a standout game for us here, getting a new trailer.

It’s been a title most of our team have been looking forward to for some time, but sadly we still don’t have a release date, aside from the fact it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch “later this year”. But the new trailer looks great, so check that out (below) along with the official word on the title from the latest press release.

In this imaginative action adventure game, lovable hero Jot can leap seamlessly from the 2D pages of a book into a 3D world. You can see this in action for yourself in the new trailer, which focuses on the many different ways to play the game: from 3D platforming to top-down dungeon crawling. The Plucky Squire is set in Mojo, a colourful realm of pure creativity, which is under threat from a seriously unchill wizard named Humpgrump. But he doesn’t have to go it alone, with a merry band of brave adventurers joining him on his page-turning quest to save the realm—including an eccentric DJing wizard. Humpgrump doesn’t stand a chance.

Coming from developer All Possible Futures, who has teamed up with Devolver Digital for publishing duties, we’re hoping it’s going to be a cracker, mixing the 2D and 3D worlds, along with plenty of other mechanics the trailer seems to showcase.

Elsewhere, the same showcase revealed that Alan Wake 2 is coming this year, as well as a raft of PlayStation VR2 titles. If that’s not enough gaming news for you, we got a ten minute look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well, and also the reveal of a Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater remake.