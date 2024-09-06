The Plucky Squire gets new gameplay clip

A brand new gameplay clip has been released for the highly anticipated platformer The Plucky Squire, and it looks wonderful. Coming on September 17 from All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital, The Plucky Squire will soon be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and to make the hype even stronger for this gorgeous-looking and inventive platformer, this new gameplay clip shows off a small part of Jot’s adventures.

In this clip our hero Jot is on a quest to retrieve a magical bow. Watch him leap from 2D to 3D, vanquish monstrous minions, solve puzzles, engage in a spot of turn-based RPG battling, and show off his precision bow skills – all in just four minutes! Such a talent.

For those that have been living under a rock and have no idea what The Plucky Squire is, you play as a cute character called Jot as he navigates through magical portals that burst from the pages of a storybook. Players will explore different worlds with various inventive visual styles, be it top-down cartoonlike visuals, or fully three-dimensional computer animated environments. It’s beautifully illustrated and looks like so much fun to play. With gameplay featuring a mix of platforming and puzzles, it features a mix of different genres in an effort to push the boundaries of what’s possible in video games.

It looks stunning, and the new gameplay clip from The Plucky Squire makes us even more excited to play. You can watch it below: