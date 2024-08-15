The Plucky Squire to release on September 17

The Plucky Squire, the beautiful storybook adventure from All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital, is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S & X, and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2024 – and PS Plus subscribers can download the game on release day as part of their monthly sub.

Check out the new release date trailer (below), and then prepare to join Jot and his friends as they explore a magical 3D world outside the pages of their book. Facing off against the villainous wizard Humpgrump – who’s upset at the fact he’s destined to lose his battles against the forces of good for all eternity – Jot joins with a band of heroic adventurers to complete a series of challenges to save his realm and restore the rightful ending to his book.

You’ve only got to look at the trailer to understand why we’re so excited for The Plucky Squire. The action sees you jumping between 2D and 3D worlds, solving puzzles and generally being heroic while Humpgrump does his best to stop you. It’s decidedly less violent than Devolvber Digital’s usual outpout, but looks absolutely stunning.

A variety of gameplay styles combine, including platforming, side-scrolling shooting, jetpack flying, and a host of mini puzzlesd and challenges to overcome. The founders of All Possible Futures, Jonathan Biddle and James Turner, have previously worked on numerous titles for Devolver Digital, while Turner previously worked for Game Freak on the Pokemon series. After a delay from 2023 to this year, we’re finally ready to jump into Jot’s colourful worlds and set out on a brand new adventure on September 17.

The Plucky Squire is developed by All Possible Futures and published by Devolver Digital. It is set for release on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S & X, and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2024.