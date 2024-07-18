The Plucky Squire sneak peek trailer released, still coming this year

Devolver Digital has released a sneak peek gameplay trailer for The Plucky Squire, showing off some side-scrolling shmup action.

The newly released gameplay trailer shows three and a half minutes of The Plucky Squire in action, starting off with a bit of an overview, before homing in on a some of the 3D based combat. Protagonist Jot then jumps into a cylinder, taking on a quest from a rocket ship called Zip.

Zip becomes a companion for Jot, granting the ability to jet-pack to higher places. The video shows the transition from 3D to 2D, a bit like in Super Mario Odyssey, before Jot eventually ends up in a side-scrolling shoot-em-up style section of gameplay, jet-packing around and shooting enemies, before completing the quest.

Check out the full sneak peek, below:

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realises he’s the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures did also confirm at the end of the trailer that this one is still coming in 2024, but we don’t have a release date yet, although the team did ad “we can’t wait to share more with you very soon!”

The Plucky Squire is coming to PC via Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in 2024.