The Plucky Squire gets new “A World of Words” trailer

All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital have released a brand new trailer for The Plucky Squire which highlights its localisation of language. When it releases on September 17 for PS5 (available to PS Plus subscribers as part of their monthly subscription), Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, it will be fully localised to 11 languages from around the world including Spanish, German, Japanese, and French.

The global voice actors are as follows:

Português do Brasil – Mauro Ramos

日本語 – Kazutoshi Naba

Español – Pablo Calvo

中文 – Wang Yibo

Français – François Tavares

한국어 – Kim Jong Yup

Español (LATAM) – Ricardo Alanis

Pусский – Aleksandr Horlin

繁體中文 – Chen Youwen

Deutsch – Carlos Lobo

English – Philip Bretherton

On an official blog post on Steam, the developers said “The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.”

We’re all excited to play The Plucky Squire at God is a Geek and have been for some time. The art style is charming and stunning, and the way the gameplay seems to switch up consistently reminds us of the exciting ways It Takes Two did. It’s a little over two weeks away, and no doubt we’ll all be fighting over who gets to play it first!

You can watch the brand new trailer for The Plucky Squire below: