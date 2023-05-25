Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater announced, original trilogy releasing in Autumn

The long-awaited return of the Metal Gear Solid series has finally been announced, as Konami revealed Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater at yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase. The remake of MGS3 came as somewhat of a surprise, given the trailer only revealed the game’s protagonist, Naked Snake, right at the end.

Discover the origin story of iconic military operative Snake and begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater brings unprecedented new graphics, immersive stealth action gameplay and sounds to its riveting story as players once again return to the world of Metal Gear.

The trailer (which you can watch below), pans across a colony of ants as they crawl towards a dead frog, soon picked up by a bird. As it lands on top of a floating log, an anaconda and a crocodile go to war as the camera disappears underwater, only to re-emerge on land to reveal Snake in all his wonderful glory. Konami revealed that the original voices are set to return, and that along with the PS5, it will also be coming to Xbox and PC.

The story follows Naked Snake during the Cold War as he searches for his mentor who has allegedly defected to the Soviet Union. The prospects for the remake are more than exciting. We keep imagining how good that boss battle with The End will play out, or what our first interactions with Boss and Ocelot will be like. Time will tell!

As well as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater being announced, the original trilogy of MGS, MGS2: Sons of Liberty, and MGS3: Snake Eater, will be coming to PlayStation this Autumn. It’s interesting to note that this collection is being called Volume 1, alluding to the fact there could be more re-releases down the line. More details are sure to be announced in the coming months, both for the re-releases and the brand new remake, but Konami did share this on their official website:

We are remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved instalments of the METAL GEAR series, revealing the origin story of Snake, as METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER. We are working hard for METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER to be a faithful recreation of the original story and game design, while evolving the gameplay with stunning visuals and a seamless user experience. Simultaneously, we will deliver the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION series, the most complete compilation that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the series. The METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION allows fans to play the games as they were, as first released on the latest platforms.