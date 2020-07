Today, Konami has released the full soundtracks to every Metal Gear Solid game to Spotify, including playlists featuring music from the series.

The full list released to their official Spotify channel is as follows:

Metal Gear 20th Anniversary – Metal Gear Music Selection

Metal Gear 25th Anniversary – Metal Gear Music Selection

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Original Soundtrack Selection)

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (Vocal Tracks Selection)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Original Soundtrack)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Extended Soundtrack)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Vocal Tracks)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – The Lost Tapes

Metal Gear Survive (Original Soundtrack)

You can listen to them all right here.