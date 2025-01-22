Konami announces Ninja Five-O for Switch, PlayStation, and PC

Konami has announced a modern console and PC release for Ninja Five-O, a game originally released in 2003 for GameBoy Advance.

The game is up for pre-order now, with the Switch, PS5, and PS4 versions coming on February 25th, along with a PC Steam version, as well.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Harness the full power of Ninjutsu as Joe Osugi, a detective in Zipangu city determined to rid the streets of a vicious terrorist organization influenced by mythical masks. Players can utilize a wide array of sword strikes, shuriken throws, and grappling-hook attack combinations to stop train hijackings, bank robberies, and more.

Here’s the new features and classic modes from the press release:

Time Trial Mode: Already cleared stages can be replayed in this timed mode. Each stage will have a time target, where the objective is to clear the stage before the allotted time is up.

Progression saves/ loads at any time and the rewind feature

Rewind the game for a short time to help get through tough stages.

In the “about the game” section of the official page, it says:

Ninja Five-O entrenches players into the epic and ruthless voyage of Joe Osugi, who is a detective and became the Ninja Five-O. Players utilize his wide variety of masterful ninja skills to uphold justice by solving treacherous crimes such as bank heists and hijackings. Use unique Ninjutsu moves from sword strikes to grapple hooks and protect the city of Zipang. Be prepared to brawl and take down the evil Mad Mask bosses.

The original game was well received back in 2003, with it sitting on an 82 on Metacritic from critics, and 84 from users, so it does seem like a modern version might be a good shout.

Ninja Five-O is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) on February 25th.