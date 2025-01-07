Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links 8th anniversary celebrations detailed

Konami has revealed the details of the 8th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, brining new gems, cards, and more.
The 8th anniversary celebrations for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links being on January 12th, and the campaign will reward “Duelists with new versions of iconic cards, 1,000 gems, and many more celebratory items”, says the publisher.
Konami adds: “Duelists can use a Chronicle Card Ticket to unlock Chronicle Card versions for one of the eight Ace Monsters associated with each anime’s main character: Dark Magician, Elemental HERO Neos, Stardust Dragon, Number 39: Utopia, Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon, Decode Talker, Sevens Road Magician, or Galactica Oblivion. Additionally, Ultra Prismatic versions of Rainbow Neos for SPEED DUEL and Prismatic version of Pot of Greed for RUSH DUEL are available to claim.”
There are lots of bonuses to get for players who log in to the game during the 8th anniversary celebration period, as follows:
Daily log-in bonuses:
- DAY1: UR/SR Ticket (SPEED) (Prismatic)
- DAY2: Dream SR Ticket (SPEED) (Glossy)
- DAY3: Name Color: Gold
- DAY4: Dream SR Ticket (RUSH) (Glossy)
- DAY5: UR/SR Ticket (RUSH) (Prismatic)
- DAY6: Rim Color: Gold
- DAY7: Dream UR Ticket (SPEED) (Glossy)
- DAY8: Dream UR Ticket (RUSH) (Glossy)
- DAY9: UR/SR Ticket (SPEED) (Glossy)
- DAY10: Surface Processing: Aurora
Obviously, as per the name, these items will require you to log in each day from the 12th, to get them. There are some other bonuses, too, as follows:
- Chronicle Card Ticket – Ace Monster (Chronicle)
- Rainbow Neos (SPEED) (Ultra Prismatic)
- Pot of Greed (RUSH) (Prismatic)
- 1,000 Gems
- 8th anniversary accessories
- Skill Ticket, Character Unlock Ticket
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has now achieved 150 million downloads worldwide. Duelists across the world have collected more than 65 billion cards and have done battle in 6 billion Duels.
The Yu-Gi-Oh! series is based on the manga Yu-Gi-Oh! (by Kazuki Takahashi), which was serialized in SHUEISHA Inc.’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1996 and is now on the eighth iteration of the “Yu-Gi-Oh!” animated series (currently airing on TV Tokyo-affiliated channels). Konami released the first console game in 1998, and the series, including the trading card game, is still enjoyed by countless customers worldwide.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is out now for mobile devices and on PC.