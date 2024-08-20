Konami and Manchester United extend partnership

Konami has announced that its partnership with Manchester United has been extended, seeing the Premier League club continue to be a part of eFootball. It continues the collaboration that began five years ago, meaning Konami remains the official football video game partner of the club. Multiple commercial rights will be retained such as player access, media opportunities, and the use of the official club branding, imagery, and recreations.
“It is very exciting to be announcing an extension to such a successful partnership. Manchester United FC are truly one of giants of world football, we are proud to have them as part of the eFootball series now and for the next few years thanks to this renewal,” said Naoki Morita, Konami’s European President. “To have secured a bright future that will include a multitude of commercial, image, and esports rights and activations is fantastic for KONAMI and for the eFootball™ series. We endeavour to keep evolving our product to bring the best user experience possible”
Florence Lafaye, Commercial Director at Manchester United FC added, “We are delighted that KONAMI will continue as a key member of our family of partners, and we are excited about the opportunities our involvement with the eFootball series brings. Our long-standing partnership has enabled the club to engage meaningfully with new and younger audiences as well as showcase the Manchester United brand in the digital entertainment world, an important sector for us as we look to the future.”
In celebration of the ongoing partnership between Konami and Manchester United, two lucky fans will get the chance to win tickets to every single MUFC home game of the season, including both league and domestic cup fixtures. Fans can find out more right here. eFootball users will also get a free ‘Highlight: Bruno Fernandes’ card in honour of the partnership, a chance to win three huge Man United player cards, and the ability to compete in an event themed on the club which could see them win a legendary ‘Epic: Paul Scholes’ card.