eFootball Championship Arsenal FC club event starts today

Konami has announced that the Arsenal FC eFootball Championship Club event has started today, and anyone can get involved.
Other clubs’ event competitions are also underway, like Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Manchester United, and Barcelona’s new eSports player has been finalised. But today is the turn of Arsenal to get started with their turn to discover the next Arsenal eSports representative.
Konami says: “From this year, a new competition “Club Event” will be held to determine the No. 1 fans of the respective eFootball official partner clubs”, adding “The new eFootball Championship Club Event means you too could represent Arsenal”, and closing with “Earn your chance to become Arsenal’s NEWEST esports prodigy”.
Barcelona recently crowned “FuTeFacil” as their console and “LaCasAA” as their mobile representatives, after both won their respective tournaments. The Arsenal event stats today and the first online round runs until April 1st, whereby round 2 will begin, and go until April 4th. The third online round is April 5th to 7th, while the fourth round is April 20th. The online finals will take place on May 4th. Konami says that on the May 4th event, “the 4 finalists per platform will face each other to become the Arsenal FC representatives on mobile and console platforms during the World Finals, held in Tokyo this summer”.
There are goodies relating to Arsenal also starting today being given away, running for a week. Konami says “Fans and participants alike will have the chance to win unique club merchandise branded with Arsenal’s colours through an exciting raffle. Show your love for “The Gunners” by participating in the giveaway campaign”.
The winners of all the club team championships will face off in Tokyo in July 2024 for a chance to be the winner of the world finals. Find out more about the Arsenal club championship here.
eFootball 2024 is out now and free to play.