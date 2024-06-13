eFootball Season 7 launches, adds two tournament-style campaigns

Just as we gear up for the Euros starting, Konami has announced the launch of eFootball season 7, which adds tournament-style campaigns.
First up, there are two of these tournaments, the European Cup and American Cup. Konami says: “As the two biggest footballing continents take to the field, users in eFootball can do so too via these two in-game campaigns. These will see users use their Dream Teams in a tournament style, gaining more and more in-game rewards as they progress through the rounds.”
There are also going to be some extra special player cards, as follows:
With this celebration of international football, users can also win some extra special player cards through their campaign achievements. There will be 4 x ‘Highlight: France’ chance deals and 5 x ‘Highlight: Argentina’ chance deals as prizes from the European Cup and American Cup campaigns respectively.
That’s not all though, as eFootball will be giving all users one free ‘Highlight: France’ card as a log-in present during this campaign period as well.
There are new national team packs (Argentina, France, Portugal, England, Brazil, and Turkey), and you’ll be able to play the entire 11-man squad from your favourite national team. There’s log in bonuses as well, and if you log in on a daily basis you can get up to 210,000 experience.
Konami says that the co-op mode will also be part of the update, as you can match up against AI, but the game will also “add in a new Co-op event ‘United Team’, where players can match with other random individuals online to form their team of 3 and take on the AI.”. In this event you can get 3 x Skill training programmes, 180,000 Exp, and 180,000 GP.
It’s also worth noting that there are some social media giveaways going on, including “shirts to be won including England shirts signed by eFootball ambassador Trent Alexander Arnold and a full-team signed German home shirt!”. So keep your eyes peeled, there.