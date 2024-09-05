eFootball gets AC Milan and Inter Milan as exclusives for 2024-25 season

Konami has announced it has sealed a deal to get two of Italy’s biggest clubs as exclusives for eFootball: Inter Milan, and AC Milan for another season.
What this means, in Konami’s own words is that: “This will see Konami’s eFootball being the only football simulation video game to feature the branding of the two clubs, whilst also continuing their successful partnerships together, where Konami is also a training wear partner for both.”
The partnership started back in July 2022, and Konami says that “this move represents an evolution of the two partnerships, with the ‘Rossoneri’ and ‘Nerazzurri’ now joining Atalanta BC and S.S.Lazio in Konami’s ranks of exclusive partnerships in Italy.”.
The publisher continues, adding: “With 39 Italian league titles (Inter having added their 20th this past season) and 10 European titles between them, and with both set to compete in Europe’s premiere competition in 2024-25, Konami’s proud to be supporting Italy’s two greatest and most decorated clubs.”
“eFootball” was the rebranding of KONAMI’s popular gaming series “PES”. The change marked a great leap forward as the branding changed alongside the addition of a new football game engine, advancements in gameplay, and the remodelling of the title as ‘free-to-play’ across all compatible devices.
“eFootball” is an ever-evolving platform with over 750 million downloads worldwide to date.
What this does likely mean is that EA Sports FC 25 won’t be able to use the official kits or stadium lookalikes in the upcoming title, as per the statement above, which, as a reminder, says that only eFootball can “feature the branding of the two clubs”. It’s likely the names will be usable for the players, but the kits and badges, etc, will be a no-no.
Konami also recently agreed a renewal with Manchester United as well, although they will definitely feature in FC 25 as well, we’d say.
eFootball is out now and free to play on PC, consoles, and mobile.