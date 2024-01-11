eFootball has hit 700million downloads milestone, new campaign coming

Konami has today announced that eFootball has hit a total of 700million downloads, and has confirmed some further details on what’s to come after achieving that milestone.
The features will be running from today (January 11th) until February 1st, and Konami says that “during these three weeks, there will be a special log-in gift of one Player of the Week (POTW) per week – three in total”, adding that “users can also receive 1 x Worldwide Chance Deal every day as a log-in bonus during the campaign period”.
Here’s the announcements, from the official press release:
Campaign Achievement: During the period, users can take part in various Tour Events, Challenge Events, and eFootball Leagues to earn a potential 200,000 GP, 210 eFootball Coins, and much more.
eFootball Championship Club Event: FC Bayern München: In December 2023, Konami released details of a change to its main esports tournaments, introducing the eFootball Championship Club Event. eFootball Championship Club Events will see users from around the world compete initially in regional in-game qualifiers before a final to decide which of them will represent each of the competing clubs. The FC Bayern München Club Event is set to kick off from Monday, 15th January.
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Commemorative Campaign: Thanks to Konami’s partnership with the Asian Football Confederation, eFootball will include a special log-in gift of ten difference Chance Deals from 10 Asian teams competing in the Asian Cup Qatar 2023. There will also be three Epic players from Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia given alongside these.
eFootball v.3.2.0 update: December 2023 saw the title move to version 3.2.0, introducing a host of new features including the new ‘My League’ game mode, evolutions to Co-op mode, and new Log-in mini games. This has allowed users to enjoy the most diverse set of features within eFootball since its inception.
The game is available now on PC and consoles, and is free to play.