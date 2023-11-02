eFootball celebrates Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win with new in-game items

Konami has celebrated Lionel Messi’s eight Ballon d’Or win with a new trailer for eFootball, showing his three biggest goals.
The idea here, is that Messi talks through what he considers his biggest three goals, and they are recreated in eFootball 2024. One of them is from the World Cup semi-final against Croatia. But more than that, there are now new Messi cards available in the game to commemorate those top three goals.
Check out the video below:
Available now, the three new Lionel Messi cards are collectible in-game for eFootball 2024 (free to play on PC and consoles), and they all celebrate “iconic performances from throughout the Argentine’s incredible career”. All three of the cards include the booster feature (this lets player stats go higher than the normal ratings ceiling of 99, and boost the player stats individually as well, such as free-kick taking, technique, agility, etc), and you can also grab a log-in present of Argentina National Team Messi.
Konami explains that “Users can then enjoy the ‘Golden Achievement’ event, where they will use Lionel Messi in order to complete various challenges. There will also be a ‘Leo Meter’, where we will monitor how many goals are scored by users using him in the campaign. The more goals scored by users; the more rewards given!”.
The three cards look pretty immense, with the 13th Dec 22 (vs Croatia goal) card putting Messi at 101 rating as a centre forward. Then there’s the RWF card at 102 for Barcelona, celebrating his 6th May 2015 goal. Lastly, his 27th of May 2009 headed goal where he then took his boot off, which he says was improvised, is another RWF card, rated 101. Either way, any of the three cards are going to help you out a lot if you manage to get one of them.
eFootball 2024 is out now and free to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.