Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links celebrates 7th anniversary with log-in gifts campaign

Konami has unveiled the seventh anniversary campaign for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links that is bringing lots of goodies for fans to grab,
Starting today (January 12th) the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links will add all manner of birthday gifts, from Ultra Prismatic Foil rarity cards, to packs, and accessories, tickets for trade-in, gems, and more. The best part though, is that Konami says all of it will be free.
The publisher says that “Those iconic cards include the attack-staving Swords of Revealing Light. Duelists can receive this SPEED DUEL card in the stunning Ultra Prismatic Foil Rarity for free along with the new Cards of the Swords Legend Skill that supports it. They can also receive a total of three Prismatic Foil Rarity SPEED DUEL editions of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, as well as a Prismatic Foil Rarity RUSH DUEL edition of Shield and Sword”.
Here’s the full list of log-in rewards you can get in the 7th anniversary campaign for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links:
- 1x Swords of Revealing Light (Speed) – Ultra Prismatic Foil Rarity
- 1x Cards of the Swords Legend Skill
- 3x Blue-Eyes White Dragon (Speed) – Prismatic Foil Rarity
- 1x Shield and Sword (Rush) – Prismatic Foil Rarity
- 10x Phoenix Blaze (Speed) Packs and 10x Heavy Metal Scream (Rush) Packs
- 1x The Ultimate Ace Breaker Structure Deck (Rush)
- 2x Legendary Duelists Rainbow Packs (Rush) (including 1 random UR/SR card per pack)
- 1x UR Dream Ticket (Speed/Glossy) and 1x SR Dream Ticket (Speed/Glossy)
- 1x UR Ticket (Speed/Prismatic) and 1x SR Ticket (Speed/Prismatic)
- 1x SR/UR Choice Ticket (Speed/Normal)
- 1x Skill Ticket and 1x Character Unlock Ticket
- 1x Game Mat and 1x Card Sleeves
- 1,000 Gems
Konami says that this isn’t the end of the rewards, either, adding that “There are also 7th Anniversary Special Missions that can be completed to earn 7th Anniversary Commemorative Icons for Yugi and Yuga, as well as a further 777 Gems”.
You can check out the full details on the official site, and Konami also confirmed that the game has been downloaded 150 million times, which is pretty impressive.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is available now for Android, Apple devices, and on Windows PC.